Sigarette elettroniche: sono il male minore!

Il dibattito attorno alle sigarette elettroniche è sempre molto acceso e controverso. C’è chi le vede positivamente come un reale aiuto a smettere di fumare e chi le considera alla stregua delle sigarette a combustione. Tramite un editoriale pubblicato dalla rivista “Science”, dell’American Association for the Advancement of Science, esperti di salute pubblica di prestigiosi atenei americani hanno fatto il punto sulla questione, suggerendo un radicale cambio di prospettiva.

Tre distinzioni preliminari

Secondo gli esperti, i primi tasselli per intavolare un dibattito costrittivo sono da ricercare in una netta e chiara distinzione di tre fattori. In prima istanza, non bisogna mettere sullo stesso piano gli effetti derivati dalla nicotina e dai cannaibinoidi. Occorre poi separare i prodotti legali da quelli del mercato nero. Infine, la questione si sposta sull’età di chi utilizza le e-cig, distinguendo tra adulti e adolescenti.

Non serve proibire

Negli Usa, dopo i casi di asma e decessi derivati dall’utilizzo delle sigarette elettroniche, molti Stati hanno avviato azioni di proibizionismo. Spesso, queste azioni sono dettate principalmente da allarmismi generalizzati, che non trovano reali fondamenti medici. Anzi, bloccando l’accesso alle sigarette elettroniche si spingerà chi fuma tra le braccia delle comuni sigarette a combustione, causa circa un miliardo di decessi nel corrente secolo. Il problema è che, come rimarcato dai Centers for Disease Control (CDC), la reale causa di questi episodi negativi non sono le sigarette elettroniche in sé ma un agente chimico caratteristico dei cannabinoidi, l’acetato di vitamina E.

Riduzione del danno

Partendo da queste premesse, lo studio suggerisce un cambio di prospettiva, ponendo al centro del dibattito la necessità di combattere i decessi da fumo. Pertanto, secondo gli esperti occorre considerare le sigarette elettroniche come una misura per ridurre i danni derivati dal fumo tradizionale. Infatti, grazie alle evidenze scientifiche accumulate negli anni, seppur non prive di rischi, le sigarette elettroniche risultano meno dannose di quelle a combustione. Negli Usa sembra, però, essere quasi impossibile accettare il concetto di riduzione del danno come linguaggio condiviso per un costruttivo dibattito politico.

Da che parte pende la bilancia

Le motivazioni dietro l’apparente sordità delle istituzioni sono da ricercarsi nel sempre maggiore numero di giovani che utilizzano e-cig e nella crescita di casi di malattie polmonari acute, anche mortali. L’utilizzo delle e-cig tra i giovani è indubbiamente in crescita. Basti pensare che dall’11,7% del 2017, la percentuale dei giovani delle superiori che hanno svapato nell’ultimo mese negli Usa, è salita al 27,5% in due anni. Pur condividendo tali preoccupazioni, gli esperti sottolineano come i benefici dei prodotti per il vaping contenenti nicotina siano di gran lunga superiori rispetto al timore di arrecare danno ai giovani.

Problema o soluzione?

Analizzando i dati, si scopre che il 60% di chi ha provato il fumo elettronico e l’89% di chi ne fa regolarmente uso è un fumatore o un ex fumatore. Pochi quindi i casi di fumatori di e-cig nativi. A corroborare la tesi dei ricercatori, anche il calo del numero di giovani che iniziano a fumare sigarette tradizionali negli anni del boom del fumo elettronico. Tra il 2013 e il 2019 si è infatti toccato il minimo storico. Un dato da non trascurare e che evidenzia come le sigarette elettroniche potrebbero sostituire il fumo tradizionale più che incoraggiarlo.

Contrastare il fumo a combustione

Inoltre, secondo le stime, svapare permetterebbe di evitare ben 1,6 milioni di morti nel prossimo decennio nei soli Stati Uniti. In definitiva, le attenzioni delle istituzioni dovrebbero rivolgersi a politiche più aggressive per contrastare il fumo di sigarette a combustione, piuttosto che stigmatizzare eccessivamente le sigarette elettroniche.

