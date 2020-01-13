Cibi confezionati per i bambini: troppo grassi e poche fibre

I cibi confezionati per bambini, come pasti pronti o le merendine per la prima colazione e la merenda a scuola sono molto diffusi per la loro praticità e apprezzati per il loro gusto. Ma non sarà meglio tornare alla semplice pasta al pomodoro o a una fetta di torta fatta in casa?

L’indagine

Tanti, troppi cibi confezionati per bambini e adolescenti non rispettano importanti standard nutrizionali indicati da Oms Europe per ridurre l’impatto del marketing alimentare sui più piccoli. Tra l’altro, si tratta di prodotti di molte note aziende alimentari che hanno aderito spontaneamente al Eu Pledge. A rivelarlo è un’indagine condotta dal Joint research centre della Commissione europea e pubblicata su PLoS One.

Esaminati quasi 3.000 prodotti

Lo studio ha esaminato quasi 2.700 cibi confezionati, venduti in 20 Paesi d’Europa e delle seguenti categorie: cereali da colazione, yogurt, cibi pronti, carni e pesci lavorati. È emerso che il 48% dei cibi consumati non è conforme alle indicazioni del Pledge e il 68% degli alimenti esaminati non segue le indicazioni dell’Oms e non sarebbe “ammissibile per la commercializzazione ai bambini”. A essere demonizzati sono gli eccessi in zuccheri, sale e grassi dei prodotti tra i più venduti. In particolare, yogurt e cereali contengono troppi zuccheri raffinati, altri alimenti contengono troppo sale e ridotto è l’apporto di fibre nei cereali per la colazione. Inoltre, molti yogurt non rispettano i livelli di grassi totali e saturi e i surgelati precotti sono troppo calorici. Un’offerta, dunque, che non tiene troppo conto delle reali esigenze nutrizionali dei piccoli.

Da sapere! Una scorretta alimentazione in giovane età è pericolosa per la salute presente e soprattutto futura, predisponendo al rischio di malattie come diabete, obesità e ipertensione.

Fonti / Bibliografia EU Pledge Nutrition Criteria – EU Pledge

Joint Research Centre Standards | LGC StandardsExplore our catalogue of certified reference materials of the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC). 600+ high quality materials available online.

The ineligibility of food products from across the EU for marketing to children according to two EU-level nutrient profile modelsBackground A variety of nutrient profiling models have been developed to restrict food marketing to children. Previous assessments have shown substantial differences in terms of model strictness and agreement, but EU-wide data on how leading products in the various national markets perform against these health-minded nutrition criteria are unavailable. Objective To evaluate the nutritional composition of the pre-packaged food offer in selected categories sold at scale in the EU using criteria of two nutrient profile models intended to restrict food marketing to children. Methods The nutrient profile models of the private-sector EU Pledge and of the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe were applied to a commercial database with sales and nutritional information of 2691 pre-packaged products from five product categories (breakfast cereals, ready meals, processed meat, processed seafood, and yoghurts) and 20 EU countries. This study describes the criteria not met, the product ineligibility rates, and the distances to the various criteria thresholds. Findings Between 48% (EU Pledge) and 68% (WHO Europe) of the 2691 products analysed were found to be ineligible for marketing to children. The criteria thresholds most often not met were those for total sugars (in breakfast cereals, yoghurts), salt (in processed meat, processed seafood, ready meals), and fibre (in breakfast cereals). Total and saturated fat criteria also played a substantial role in rendering yoghurt products ineligible, and the energy criterion did so for ready meals. Interpretation A large number of food products selling at scale in the EU do not meet the criteria of two EU-level nutrient profile models intended to restrict food marketing to children. Given the considerable market share of many such products, they are likely to be consumed widely and in some cases regularly, including by children, even without being marketed to them. Nutrient profile models could serve as benchmarking tools for monitoring and evaluating food product reformulation efforts.

Le informazioni contenute in questo sito non intendono e non devono in alcun modo sostituire il rapporto diretto fra professionisti della salute e l’utente. È pertanto opportuno consultare sempre il proprio medico curante e/o specialisti.