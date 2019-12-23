Il morbillo causa una “amnesia immunitaria” che aumenta il rischio di infezioni

Secondo recenti studi condotti su bambini, il morbillo è più pericoloso di quanto immaginiamo: può infatti cancellare parte della memoria del sistema immunitario, spazzando via fino al 73% degli anticorpi che difendono l’organismo da altre malattie, tra cui influenza, herpes e polmoniti.

Un’amnesia immunitaria

Questa amnesia del sistema immunitario non è proprio una sorpresa,; gli immunologi ne sospettavano da tempo l’esistenza, ora però è stata documentata per la prima volta su un gruppo di bambini non vaccinati, al centro di due studi internazionali pubblicati sulle riviste Science e Science Immunology

I due studi

Nel primo studio, condotto tra gli altri dall’Howard Hughes Medical Institute di Boston, i ricercatori hanno misurato nel sangue dei bambini i livelli di migliaia di anticorpi diretti contro virus e batteri. L’esame è stato fatto prima che i piccoli si ammalassero di morbillo e poi replicato due mesi dopo l’infezione. I risultati hanno rivelato che la malattia aveva cancellato dall’11% al 73% delle difese anticorpali. Un secondo studio, pubblicato dal britannico Wellcome Sanger Institute in collaborazione con l’Università di Amsterdam, è arrivato a conclusioni complementari. In questo caso sono stati esaminati 77 bambini non vaccinati e anche questa volta i dati hanno dimostrato che il morbillo causa la perdita di specifiche cellule della memoria immunitaria, lasciando i bambini vulnerabili alle infezioni.

L’immunosoppressione dura fino a due anni

Si tratta di un’elaborazione con nuove tecnologie di qualcosa già noto e cioè che il morbillo causa un’immunosoppressione profonda, che dura fino a due anni. L’immunosoppressione causata dal morbillo è il motivo per cui in periodi recenti sono state rilevate fino al 40% di persone con morbillo ricoverate in ospedale con infezioni batteriche. La vaccinazione contro il morbillo è associata alla protezione verso molte altre malattie infettive proprio perché previene l’immunosoppressione e lo stesso fa la vaccinazione contro il virus dell’influenza.

Da sapere!

