Tumori, in sangue e urine spie per diagnosi precoce e recidive

Scandagliare il sangue alla ricerca di cellule malate e analizzare le sequenze genetiche delle cellule presenti nelle urine: sono questa alcune delle strategie alla base della diagnosi precoce dei tumori o per scovare le cellule malate sopravvissute alla terapia, presentate in cinque articoli nello stesso numero della rivista Plos Medicine.
Per scoprire il tumore
La ricerca coordinata da Jeffrey Szymanski, della Washington University School of Medicine, descrive la tecnica basata sul sequenziamento dell’intero genoma del plasma privo di cellule, utilizzata tra tumori benigni e maligni causati dalla neurofibromatosi di tipo 1 e per aiutare a controllare l’efficacia delle terapie.
Un’altra tecnica per la diagnosi precoce è quella proposta nel suo studio da Brian Nicholson, dell’Universita’ britannica di Oxford, che utilizza test clinici di routine, compresi gli esami del sangue, per stimare il rischio di cancro negli individui con una perdita di peso inattesa.
Per identificare subito le recidive
Gli altri tre studi riguardano invece la caccia alle cellule tumorali che hanno resistito alle terapie e che potrebbero far ripartire la malattia.
Lo studio condotto da Yaqi Wang, del cinese Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, combina la risonanza magnetica per immagini e misure del Dna tumorale in circolazione nel sangue per calcolare il rischio di recidive in pazienti con forme di tumore del colon retto a uno stadio avanzato.
La ricerca di cellule tumorali nel sangue dopo la terapia è anche al centro delle ricerche condotte in Australia da Jeanne Tie, del Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, allo scopo di prevedere eventuali ricadute in pazienti con tumore del colon-retto esteso al fegato.
Infine la ricerca condotta da Pradeep Chauhan, della Washington University School of Medicine, presenta una tecnica di nuova generazione di sequenziamento del Dna tumorale identificato nelle urine e sperimentata in pazienti con tumori della vescica. Anche in questo caso l’obiettivo è andare a caccia delle cellule malate sfuggite alle terapie anticancro per evitare recidive e mettere a punto cure personalizzate.
