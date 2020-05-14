Coronavirus: il fumo di sigaretta peggiora la malattia

Una ricerca pubblicata sull’European Respiratory Journal, condotta dalla British Columbia University e dal St. Paul’s Hospital di Vancouver, in Canada ha rafforzato l’ipotesi di un legame tra il fumo e le conseguenze più gravi legate al contagio da coronavirus.

Una via di accesso privilegiata per il virus

Secondo i ricercatori, i fumatori e coloro che soffrono di broncopneumopatia cronica ostruttiva (BPCO) hanno generalmente livelli elevati di una molecola chiamata “enzima di conversione dell’angiotensina II” (ACE-2), riconosciuta in precedenti studi come un punto d’accesso che consente a SARS-CoV-2 di entrare nelle cellule polmonari e causare l’infezione. La BPCO è una malattia strettamente correlata al fumo di sigaretta, causa un danno irreversibile alle vie aeree, progressivo e associato a uno stato di infiammazione del tessuto polmonare. La conseguenza è difficoltà respiratoria, a livelli più o meno gravi.

Fumatori, soggetti più a rischio

Per la ricerca sono stati usati campioni prelevati dai polmoni di 21 pazienti con BPCO e altrettante persone sane, misurando il livello di ACE-2 e confrontando il dato con altri fattori, per esempio se il soggetto era fumatore, ex fumatore o non aveva mai acceso una sigaretta. I livelli più elevati di ACE-2 sono stati osservati nei pazienti con BPCO, ma anche nei fumatori, rispetto a quelli di chi non aveva mai avuto il vizio o aveva smesso. È importante, dunque, informarsi al momento dell’anamnesi, se un paziente ha avuto un passato da fumatore o se lo è tuttora. Smettere di fumare per evitare complicazioni in caso di infezione da SARS-CoV-2 è stato raccomandato anche dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità.

Da sapere! Alla raccomandazione dell’Oms si è unito anche il ministero della Salute che sul suo sito evidenzia i benefici di questa scelta. Smettere di consumare qualsiasi prodotto del tabacco, o almeno ridurre il numero di sigarette fumate, è sempre importante, ma in tempi di pandemia lo è ancora di più.

