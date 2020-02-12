Dormire troppo aumenta del 20% il rischio di ictus

Da tempo viene sottolineata l’importanza di dormire almeno 8 ore ogni notte: fa bene alla salute, ma anche all’umore, aiuta il cervello a ricaricarsi, abbassa i livelli di cortisolo. Adesso però una ricerca cinese afferma che dormire troppo – oltre le 9 ore di sonno per notte – trasforma il beneficio in rischio. In particolare, di ictus.

L’importanza e i rischi del sonno

Il team di scienziati della Huazhong University of Science and Technology ha scoperto il legame tra l’ictus e il sonno: la ricerca è stata pubblicata sulla rivista Neurology. Gli esperti hanno monitorato per 6 anni più di 31mila adulti sani, con esami e analisi, indagando sul loro stile di vita, al di là dell’attività fisica o dell’alimentazione, e concentrandosi sulle loro abitudini relative al sonno. È emerso che il legame tra ictus e sonno è reale e preoccupante: chi tra i soggetti aveva l’abitudine di dormire troppo (più di 9 ore), aveva il 23% di rischio in più di essere colpito da ictus. Anche chi faceva riposini durante la giornata ogni giorno per di più di 90 minuti vedeva aumentate di un quarto le possibilità di ictus, rispetto a chi dormiva meno di mezz’ora.

Se poi, oltre a dormire nove ore, si fa anche il pisolino il rischio di ictus schizza all’85 per cento. Attenzione, però, i problemi li corre anche chi riposa poco: l 29% di rischio in più di avere un ictus rispetto a chi si sveglia riposato.

Ora si cercano i motivi

I ricercatori cinesi hanno spiegato che serviranno ulteriori studi per comprendere perché fare riposini lunghi e dormire molte ore di notte sia legato a un aumento significativo della possibilità di essere colpiti da emorragia cerebrale. Secondo altri studi, per esempio, chi dorme troppo a lungo può avere alti livelli di colesterolo nel sangue e un girovita più ampio, entrambi fattori di rischio per l’ictus.

Da sapere!

