Europei (e italiani) sempre più sedentari: in 15 anni + 8%. Salute a rischio

Molte malattie del mondo di oggi sono influenzate, direttamente o indirettamente, dalla sedentarietà. Infarto, ipertensione, ictus, tumori, obesità, ma anche ansia e depressione vengono favoriti da un ridotto livello di attività fisica. Da sedentari cronici il corpo va incontro a una vera regressione motoria, oltre a una perdita delle capacità funzionali di cuore, vasi, polmoni, nervi, produzione di ormoni. E la salute rischia un cortocircuito.

Un popolo di pigri

Gli europei sono sempre più sedentari. Gli adulti che passano più di quattro ore e mezza al giorno seduti sono aumentati dell’8% tra il 2002 e il 2017. Questo è quanto scoperto dai ricercatori dell’Università Re Juan Carlos, in Spagna. Lo studio, pubblicato su Bmc Public Health, ha esaminato i numeri di un sondaggio su 96.004 persone in tutta l’Unione europea per valutarne i livelli di sedentarietà.

Uomini più pantofolai

Sono più gli uomini, anche se di poco (52,2% contro 49,5%), a essere sedentari rispetto alle donne. Nel 2002 la percentuali di adulti sedentari (più di quattro ore e mezza al giorno seduti) era del 9,3%, mentre nel 2017 era del 54,3%. Tra il 2002 e il 2017 la percentuale è aumentata del 3,9% in Spagna, del 17,8% in Francia, del 7,4% in Germania e del 22,5% in Gran Bretagna.

Record tra i 35 e i 44 anni

Gli studiosi hanno esaminato i comportamenti sedentari nel 2002, 2005, 2013, 2017, per un’indagine speciale di Eurobarometro su sport ed attività fisica. I partecipanti al sondaggio hanno compilato un questionario sul tempo della giornata trascorso da seduti o facendo attività fisica. La fascia d’età più sedentaria è risultata essere quella tra i 35 ed i 44 anni, con un aumento del 15,3% del numero di persone sedentarie.

Da sapere! Fare attività fisica non rappresenta la soluzione a ogni male ed non è sostituto di eventuali terapie. Ma il movimento regolare e adeguato è certamente un potente fattore preventivo. Qualsiasi forma di movimento è meglio della sedentarietà.

